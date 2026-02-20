Stephen Curry to miss 5 more games with lingering knee

Curry has already sat out five games due to soreness and swelling in his right knee. On Thursday, the Warriors announced that the former MVP will be out for at least 10 more days before being reevaluated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An MRI conducted Wednesday showed no structural damage, but discomfort has persisted.

“It’s just lingering soreness,” head coach Steve Kerr said.

By missing Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, Curry has now been absent for 17 games this season. One more missed appearance will render him ineligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards, ending a five-year streak of All-NBA selections.

Curry last played on Jan. 30, exiting after the third quarter following awkward contact on a drive to the basket. At the time, Kerr said the team did not believe the injury was “anything major.” However, the growing number of missed games suggests the situation has become more significant than initially expected.

The Warriors’ upcoming schedule includes games against the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. If Curry is cleared after the 10-day period, he could return March 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State currently holds a 29-26 record, placing eighth in the Western Conference. While the team sits comfortably in the play-in picture — eight games ahead of 11th-place Memphis — there is a possibility it could fall to .500 or below by the time Curry returns.

There is some positive news for the Warriors. Trade acquisition Kristaps Porziņģis is expected to make his team debut Thursday after recovering from an Achilles injury. Still, with Curry sidelined and Jimmy Butler III already ruled out for the season, the team appears unlikely to rush any of its key players back into action.