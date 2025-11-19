Brookfield aims to raise $10 billion for new AI infrastructure fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brookfield Asset Management is seeking $10 billion in equity for a new artificial intelligence infrastructure fund, expanding its global strategy to invest heavily in the backbone of the AI boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The Canadian investment firm has already secured $5 billion from major backers, including Nvidia, the Kuwait Investment Authority and its own balance sheet, according to the report. Reuters was unable to independently verify the details, and Brookfield and KIA did not respond to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brookfield plans to use the fund’s capital—along with additional co-investments and debt financing—to build or acquire up to $100 billion worth of AI-related infrastructure. The company, which manages more than $1 trillion in assets worldwide, intends to invest across the full AI ecosystem, including data centers, power generation, and semiconductor production. A significant share of the fund will focus on greenfield projects developed from scratch on new land.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in an emailed statement that AI infrastructure requires “land, power, and purpose-built supercomputers,” adding that the partnership with Brookfield brings those elements together into a “ready-to-deploy AI cloud.”

Brookfield is already one of the largest global investors in the AI value chain, with more than €100 billion invested in digital infrastructure, renewable energy and semiconductor manufacturing. Investor demand for AI-linked ventures remains strong despite increasing warnings that valuations and spending levels may be fueling a nascent bubble.

