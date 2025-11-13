Brussels hosts EU-South Korea inaugural dialogue on security and defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea held its inaugural security and defense dialogue with the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels, the foreign ministry said Thursday, following last year’s launch of a bilateral security and defense partnership.

Youn Jong-kwon, ambassador for international cyber affairs, led the talks alongside Chung Seong-hoon, defense attaché to the South Korean Embassy in Belgium, while the EEAS was represented by Benedikta Von Seherr-Thoss, managing director for peace, security, and defense, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The dialogue serves as a follow-up to the November 2024 security and defense partnership between South Korea and the European Union, aimed at deepening cooperation in 15 key areas, including maritime security, cyber threats, anti-terrorism, arms control, and space.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized that geopolitical developments in Europe and the Asia-Pacific are increasingly interconnected and agreed to continue collaboration across the areas outlined in their partnership.

Separately, South Korea co-hosted earlier this week a two-day peace and security conference with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, the ministry said.

The OSCE is a regional intergovernmental security organization comprising member states in Europe, North America and Asia, focused on issues such as arms control and promoting human rights.

Kweon Ki-hwan, deputy foreign minister for global and multilateral affairs who attended the conference, underscored the need for joint responses between Europe and Asia to address new transnational security challenges, including artificial intelligence-based cyber threats.

While in Vienna, Kweon also met with OSCE Secretary-General Feridun Sinirlioglu and discussed cooperation with the OSCE and security situations in Europe and the Korean Peninsula.

