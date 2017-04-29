Brussels to host EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th plenary meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) will be held in Brussels on May 1-4.

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Javanshir Feyziyev, co-chair of the EU Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee will take part in the meeting, the Azerbaijani parliament told AzVision.az on April 29.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Kamran Bayramov, Azer Karimli, Elshad Hasanov and Elman Nasirov.

The meeting will discuss a new comprehensive agreement expected to be signed between the EU and Azerbaijan.

At the plenary session, Azerbaijani MPs Kamran Bayramov and Elman Nasirov will make reports on the topics “Political dialogue and reforms in Azerbaijan” and “Regional cooperation and challenges to Azerbaijan”.

Azer Karimli and Elshad Hasanov will provide detailed information to members of the committee about the attempts made towards a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

A joint statement and recommendations will be adopted at the end of the session.

News.Az

