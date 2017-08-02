BTC transported 15.5 million tons of Azerbaijani oil this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline transported 15,577,521 tons of Azerbaijani oil in seven months of the year, according to SOCAR.

The company said 2,403,234 tons of Azerbaijani oil was pumped through the pipeline in July, AzerTag reports.

In general, 337,115,583 tons of oil was pumped to BTC since the start of its exploitation until August 1, 2017.

News.Az

