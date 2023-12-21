BTK railroad expansion nears completion - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work on further expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railroad is nearing completion, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov as he addressed a panel session organized as part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Hummatov noted that there are a number of decisions regarding infrastructure for the coming years.

"We have certain goals regarding railroads as well," he added.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, 850-kilometer long, was put into operation in 2017. Accelerated delivery of goods from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan increases the importance of the railroad in the regional transportation network.

News.Az