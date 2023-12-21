Yandex metrika counter

BTK railroad expansion nears completion - deputy minister

The work on further expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railroad is nearing completion, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov as he addressed a panel session organized as part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.  

Hummatov noted that there are a number of decisions regarding infrastructure for the coming years.

"We have certain goals regarding railroads as well," he added.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, 850-kilometer long, was put into operation in 2017. Accelerated delivery of goods from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan increases the importance of the railroad in the regional transportation network.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

