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Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge lower on Middle East news

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Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge lower on Middle East news
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US stock futures slipped Thursday morning, pausing a powerful rally triggered by news that the US-Israel coalition and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) and Dow (YM=F) each fell about 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) contracts dipped 0.2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The muted overnight activity followed a sharp rebound during the regular session: the S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 2.5%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 2.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) soared more than 1,300 points—the largest single-day increase since April 2025.

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The rally was driven by US-Iran deescalation talks. President Trump announced late Tuesday that Washington would pause strikes on Iran, citing a “workable” proposal from Tehran to resume negotiations.

The tentative ceasefire depends on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route closed for weeks amid the conflict. Iranian officials initially indicated willingness to reopen the passage temporarily if hostilities ceased.

However, Iran’s parliamentary speaker posted on X that Israel has already violated the ceasefire with attacks on Lebanon, keeping the strait closed.

Oil futures reacted to the news: Brent (BZ=F) rose 2.5% and West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) climbed 2.8% after-hours, following Wednesday’s drop of over 13% that pushed prices below $100 a barrel.

Looking ahead, investors are focused on key economic data Thursday, including the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index— the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge—alongside weekly jobless claims.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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