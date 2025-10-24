Building collapses in Manchester’s city center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Witnesses have reported that the ground "shook" as a city center building partially collapsed in Manchester.

The property, Alberton House, is at a demolition site near Bridge Street and Greater Manchester Fire Service (GMFRS) has confirmed no-one was in the building at the time, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Chloe Gallagher, who was stood outside the building at the time, told the BBC she heard an "almighty crash" as the building came down.

She said: "The dust clouds looked like they were coming across, so I grabbed my colleague and moved out of the way, but it was extremely loud and the ground shook as well."

"We turned to look and the building was collapsing. It didn't look planned, as there was lots of scaffolding still up and there were people in the building next door rushing to the windows to check what happened.

"I saw half the building collapsing then there was like this extreme dust cloud.

"We moved as soon as we saw the dust cloud coming towards us."

GMFRS said crews were called to the scene at about 14:50 GMT.

Steve Wheeler, who was in the building next door, said: "I heard a loud bang. We were all looking at each other wondering what's that?

"We didn't think much of it. It sounded like something had landed on the building."

