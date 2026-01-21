Burberry tops Q3 sales forecasts amid turnaround push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Burberry has exceeded market expectations for third-quarter sales growth, signaling early success in its brand turnaround strategy and a rebound in demand from China.

The British luxury fashion house reported a 3% rise in comparable sales during the key holiday quarter, beating analyst forecasts. The company also said it expects annual profit to align with market expectations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since joining Burberry in 2024, CEO Joshua Schulman has refocused the 170-year-old brand on its signature British identity, emphasizing outerwear and scarves while promoting more accessible luxury fashion. Marketing campaigns built around “Timeless British Luxury” and playful British cultural themes have resonated strongly with customers.

Schulman said shoppers responded positively to immersive brand experiences, with strong demand in Burberry’s core outerwear segment now extending into accessories and ready-to-wear collections.

China played a key role in the growth story. Comparable sales in the region rose 6%, supported by a gradual recovery in the luxury market and increasing engagement from Gen Z consumers.

News.Az