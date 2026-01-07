Burkina Faso says plot to kill leader Traoré foiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Burkina Faso say they have foiled a plot to assassinate the country’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The announcement was made late at night by the West African nation’s security minister, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to the statement, the alleged plot was orchestrated by Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Damiba, the former military leader who was overthrown by Traoré in September 2022.

“Our intelligence services intercepted this operation in its final stages. The plan was to assassinate the head of state and then carry out attacks on other strategic targets, including key institutions and civilian figures,” said Security Minister Mahamadou Sana. He also alleged that the operation was financed from neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Neither Lt Col Damiba nor authorities in Ivory Coast have commented on the accusations.

Since seizing power, Capt Traoré has faced at least two coup attempts and is also grappling with growing jihadist violence that has forced millions from their homes.

Despite these challenges and his authoritarian reputation, the 37-year-old military leader maintains strong popular support and has gained a following across the continent for his pan-Africanist vision and criticism of Western influence.

