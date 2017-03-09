Bus accident kills at least 24 in Nepal

Bus accident kills at least 24 in Nepal

An overcrowded bus fell into a stream in northwestern Nepal, killing at least 24 people and injuring many others, Reuters reported.

Sixteen people were killed instantly, while eight others died in hospital, a local official told AFP, according to the report.

The bus veered off a mountain road and fell 200 meters downhill in the Jajarkot district of Nepal.

The officials cited in the report blamed the accident on overcrowding, saying the bus had about 50 passengers.

News.Az

