Bus crash in Iran kills at least 35 Pakistani pilgrims

Thirty-five Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives, and 18 others were injured in a bus accident in Iran on Wednesday morning.

The bus, carrying 53 passengers, primarily from the Larkana and Ghotki areas of Sindh province, overturned at a checkpoint in Yazd city due to brake failure, News.Az reports citing Pakistani media.

The injured were quickly transported to hospitals in Yazd. Aaj TV reported that the ill-fated bus caught fire near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, providing emergency assistance and transporting the casualties to hospitals, where an emergency response was initiated.

