Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16

At least 16 people were killed and 36 others injured on Monday after an interprovincial bus veered off a steep mountain road and fell more than 600 meters in Bolivia's central department of Cochabamba, police said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The injured, including the 23-year-old driver, were taken to hospitals in Quillacollo, regional police commander Roger Costas confirmed.

The vehicle crashed in a sharp curve along the route that is known for its narrow roads and poor visibility, according to Omar Zegada, Bolivia's national traffic chief.

Images shared on social media showed rescue workers and residents pulling bodies and survivors from the wreckage.

"The bus was completely destroyed, and many passengers were trapped in the mangled structure," said a local resident who helped with the rescue efforts before emergency crews arrived.

The vehicle had originally been a cargo truck that was later modified for passenger transport, Zegada told reporters.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus was overcrowded and speeding. The driver was detained on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Authorities also said mechanical failure had not been ruled out.

The Attorney General's Office said it would provide an updated report in the coming hours and would investigate the vehicle's condition, the road state, and the circumstances of the crash.

