Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without inspections

Customs control will not be applied at the customs pass-points to handbags and baggage of passengers traveling from Baku to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the Islamic Republic of Iran, APA reports citing Press and Public Relations Office of the State Customs Committee.

Due to ensuring the convenience of passengers, acceleration of border crossing process and providing fast arrival of busses, in accordance with the order of the Chairman of State Customs Committee, customs control will be implemented at the customs control zone created at the Baku International Bus Terminal by August 19.

For this purpose, within the framework of the pilot project implemented by the State Customs Committee, necessary equipment set up at the Baku International Bus Terminal and qualified customs personnel was involved to the implementation of the project.

According to the new rules, busses and passengers’ handbags underwent customs control at the Azerbaijani side will enter Iranian territories after they provided with special numbers and seals. According to the memorandum signed between customs committees of two countries, Azerbaijan gives warrant to the counter side on the non-existence of smuggled and prohibited goods in Iran, and that busses don’t undergo customs control procedures at the Islamic Republic of Iran.

