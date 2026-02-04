Bushfire threat forces evacuations in Western Australia

An emergency warning issued by the Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the bushfire was threatening lives and homes in the community of Forest Grove, located about 250 kilometers southwest of Perth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to DFES, the fire had been contained but was not yet under control and was moving in a northwesterly direction. Authorities urged people in parts of Forest Grove to leave immediately if it was safe to do so, while those unable to evacuate were advised to prepare to shelter inside their homes.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive,” the emergency warning stated.

Firefighters were actively battling the blaze, with aerial resources deployed to support ground crews, DFES said.

Forest Grove recorded a population of 253 people in the 2021 national census. The nearby town of Margaret River, located about 15 kilometers to the north, has a population of more than 7,000.