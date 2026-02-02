Out-of-control bushfire triggers emergency warning in Australia's Perth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents south of Perth, Australia, have been warned that it is too late to leave their homes as firefighters battle an out-of-control bushfire amid temperatures approaching 40°C.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) upgraded its alert to an emergency warning at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday for people in Casuarina, in the area bounded by Thomas Road, Bombay Boulevard, Newbold Road, Market Street and Orton Road, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The fire, first reported around 3 p.m., is moving in a north-easterly direction. Authorities said it remains uncontrolled and has already burned about five hectares of land.

“Fire has impacted evacuation routes and leaving now will put your life in danger,” a DFES spokesperson said.

“You need to identify a room in your home where you can shelter from the approaching fire.

It should have running water, such as a kitchen or laundry, and a clear exit so you can easily escape.

“You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you before the flames reach you.”

Firefighters are on the ground battling the blaze, supported by several water-bombing aircraft.

Temperatures near Jandakot reached 41.3°C at about 2:30 p.m. before falling to 36.7°C an hour later.

Tonkin Highway has been closed in both directions between Rowley Road and Thomas Road in Forrestdale. Footage released by Main Roads WA showed thick, dark smoke blowing across the highway.

A separate “watch and act” warning remains in place for residents in Anketell, bounded by Anketell Road, Thomas Road, the Kwinana Freeway, Lilli Place and Scowell Crescent.

“There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area and conditions are changing,” the DFES spokesperson said.

“If your plan is to leave, leave now. If you plan to stay and defend, ensure you are mentally and physically prepared, with protective clothing and an independent water supply.”

News.Az