Business community, public sector ‘very important’ for turning Azerbaijan into region’s innovative center – minister

The participation of the business community, civil society, and the public sector is of utmost importance for turning Azerbaijan into an innovative center of the region, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Innovation Summit in Baku, News.Az reports.

“While the private sector plays an important role in promoting innovation, we believe that the public sector and the government should pay attention to creating favorable conditions and tools for innovative development,” said Nabiyev.

According to him, the government can play an essential role in this. In particular, three years ago, an investment holding was established. Furthermore, the government initiated transformation processes in all public enterprises.

“One of the innovation drivers is 'smart procurement', which will allow competing in innovation. The creation of citizen-centric digital platforms and services can become one of the most important innovation drivers in our country,” he added.

News.Az