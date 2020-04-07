Business entities in Armenia hid 700 thousand medical masks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Business entities in Armenia have hidden 700 thousand medical masks, said chair of State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, according to news.am

According to Gegham Gevorgyan, the SCPEC cannot intervene in the regulation of prices in the market.

“Nevertheless, business entities in Armenia were able to provide stores with goods that are constantly being delivered,” he added.

If the body headed by him intervenes in the process of pricing in the market, the volume of the shadow market may increase.

News.Az

News.Az