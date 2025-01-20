Business slowly resumes amid uneasy calm in South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Business in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, is gradually resuming amid an uneasy calm following last week's riots that left shops vandalized and looted, News.az reports citing Xinhua.



The violence was triggered by anger over the alledged killing of South Sudanese citizens by the Sudan Armed Forces in Wad Madani city of Al Jazirah State in Sudan on Jan. 11. Although the rioters primarily targeted Sudanese nationals and their businesses, some mobs also attacked stores unrelated to Sudanese ownership.In Juba's Munuki suburb, Muktar Abaker, a Sudanese trader at the Suk-Libya market, was among the few who reopened their shops on Sunday, encouraged by the government's deployment of security forces to safeguard businesses."I have been open since morning because I have been assured of security, and I am now working. There are no protests, and no one has attacked me," Abaker told Xinhua. "I am telling my Sudanese brothers with shops in Munuki to open their businesses. The police are working, and security is in place."Abaker recounted the tense days following the riots, during which he and many Sudanese nationals stayed indoors or were evacuated to safer areas by security forces."I stayed at home for the past few days, and when I opened on Sunday, I was afraid," he admitted. "But I reopened the shop because we all need each other."Mursal Sultan, another trader in the area, described the chaos on Thursday night as unexpected and terrifying for his family."What happened on Thursday evening was sudden and completely unexpected," Sultan said. "But the police and other security forces have provided us with protection. We are now safe with our children, and I have quite a few of them at home."For traders like Morris Elias, chairperson of the chamber of commerce in Gudele One Market, the reopening process has been gradual. He said that while many Sudanese traders resumed business on Saturday, others, particularly those with shops along the main road, remained cautious and sought refuge in safer areas such as Buluk.Meanwhile, Tayeb Abdurrahman Musa, a committee member overseeing Sudanese nationals at the Buluk police headquarters, acknowledged the calming impact of President Salva Kiir's recent appeal for restraint."We fear returning to our homes, but the president's statement has reassured us," Musa said. "We call for regular visits by security personnel to ensure our safety."Robert Pitia Francis, chairperson of the Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that most Sudanese traders have reopened their shops but noted that some are still reluctant due to lingering fears and security concerns."Many Sudanese traders have reopened, but some are still hesitant. Those seeking refuge at the police headquarters have expressed concerns about security and the loss of all their belongings," Pitia said.To support affected business owners, Pitia revealed ongoing efforts to seek aid and tax relief. "We have asked those who lost their property to wait for support from certain organizations," he said. "We are also in discussions with the Juba City Council to provide one-year tax exemptions for traders whose shops were looted."Despite the challenges, the resumption of business activity and reassurances from both local authorities and the government signal cautious steps toward normalcy in Juba.

