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Turkiye bus accident leaves 4 dead, 13 injured - VIDEO

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Turkiye bus accident leaves 4 dead, 13 injured - VIDEO
Photo: AA

A passenger bus accident on the Ankara–Istanbul highway has left four people dead and 13 others injured, authorities and local media reported.

The crash occurred in the Kahramankazan–Saray section of the Ankara–Istanbul route, when a Kızılcahamam public bus overturned for reasons that have not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Emergency teams, including medical and fire crews, were dispatched to the scene following the accident. Rescue operations were carried out as injured passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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