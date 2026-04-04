Turkiye bus accident leaves 4 dead, 13 injured - VIDEO

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A passenger bus accident on the Ankara–Istanbul highway has left four people dead and 13 others injured, authorities and local media reported.

The crash occurred in the Kahramankazan–Saray section of the Ankara–Istanbul route, when a Kızılcahamam public bus overturned for reasons that have not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Ankara-Kızılcahamam seferini gerçekleştiren özel halk otobüsü, sürücünün direksiyon kontrolünü kaybetmesi sonucu yoldan çıkıp, yaya üst geçidinin ayağına çarptı. Kazada kişi öldü. pic.twitter.com/RiX14Tocfv — Tele2 Haber (@tele2haber) April 4, 2026

Emergency teams, including medical and fire crews, were dispatched to the scene following the accident. Rescue operations were carried out as injured passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

News.Az