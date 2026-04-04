IRGC denies role in Riyadh embassy attack

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Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has denied any involvement in a reported drone attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, saying the incident was instead carried out by Israel.

The denial came after a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that an Iranian-linked strike caused more damage than initially acknowledged by Saudi authorities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry had described the incident as a limited fire with minor damage. However, unnamed sources cited in the article suggested the blaze burned for hours and caused more extensive destruction.

The IRGC strongly dismissed the claims, stating the attack had “absolutely nothing to do with Iranian armed forces.” It further alleged that the operation was conducted by Israel, referencing what it described as Israel’s regional strategy.

The statement also included sharp criticism of Israel and urged regional countries to remain alert to what it called efforts to destabilize the Middle East.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between Iran, Israel, and Gulf states, with ongoing accusations and counter-accusations over regional security incidents.

Neither Saudi nor U.S. officials have independently confirmed the claims made in the IRGC statement.

News.Az