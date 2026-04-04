Wildfires erupt in Southern California, prompt evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two fast-moving wildfires broke out Friday in Southern California, prompting evacuations and safety warnings.

The Springs Fire in Riverside County grew to 4,176 acres (16.9 square kilometers) by Friday evening and was only 10 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

About 260 firefighters were working to contain the blaze, while evacuation orders were issued for nearby communities.

Meanwhile, the Crown Fire in Los Angeles County burned 345 acres (1.4 square kilometers) and reached 25 percent containment, officials said. Evacuation orders for this fire have been lifted, though warnings remain in effect for surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory across parts of the region, noting that moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were impacting much of the area. Forecasters warned of continued gusty conditions and rising temperatures through Sunday, particularly in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

News.Az