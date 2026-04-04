Fire breaks out in Kyiv after drone attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris from a downed drone fell onto the roof of a four-story office building in the city’s Darnytskyi district, sparking a fire on the top floor. Emergency services were deployed immediately to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Air-raid sirens were activated in Kyiv around 6:30 a.m. local time amid warnings of incoming attack drones, with air defense systems later reported to be operating in the area. Officials said no casualties had been confirmed in the capital at the time of reporting.

Separately, strikes were also reported overnight in the northeastern city of Sumy, where drones hit a residential area and caused fires in a high-rise apartment building.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said early reports indicated drone impacts in the Zarichnyi district. Authorities confirmed at least 11 people were injured, including a teenager, as emergency crews worked to contain the damage.

The full scale of destruction in both Kyiv and Sumy is still being assessed.

Ukrainian officials have reported a sustained increase in drone activity in recent months, with more than 15,800 drones launched in the first three months of 2026 alone—an increase of nearly 50% compared to the same period last year, according to data compiled from air force reports.