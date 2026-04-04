Breakthrough in eco-aviation: Chinese researchers release bamboo drone software for free

A team of researchers in China has unveiled what they describe as the world’s first open-source flight control system designed specifically for bamboo-frame drones, offering a potential breakthrough in the push for low-cost, eco-friendly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),

The system, developed by researchers at Northwestern Polytechnical University’s school of civil aviation, aims to solve a long-standing bottleneck in sustainable drone design: integrating non-traditional materials such as bamboo with

Unlike conventional airframes made of composite materials, bamboo structures introduce low-frequency vibrations – typically in the 8–20 hertz range – that standard flight controllers struggle to handle.

According to the team’s paper, published on February 28 in Heilongjiang Science, existing commercial flight controllers are either closed-source and inflexible, or open-source but poorly adapted to local development needs, limiting the industrialisation of bamboo-based UAVs.

To address this, the researchers developed a custom flight control board built around an industrial chip , paired with a dual inertial measurement unit system.