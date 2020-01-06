Buta Airways aircraft forcedly returns from Astrakhan to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pilot of the aircraft en route J2-9235, belonging to Buta Airways, has decided to return to Baku airport due to thick fog at Astrakhan airport, Buta Airways told APA-Economics.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 10:50 Baku time.

The crew is expected to head for the Astrakhan city of Russia as soon as the weather condition improves.

News.Az

News.Az