Buta Airways aircraft forcedly returns from Astrakhan to Baku
- 06 Jan 2020 12:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144603
- Economics
The pilot of the aircraft en route J2-9235, belonging to Buta Airways, has decided to return to Baku airport due to thick fog at Astrakhan airport, Buta Airways told APA-Economics.
The aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 10:50 Baku time.
The crew is expected to head for the Astrakhan city of Russia as soon as the weather condition improves.
