Yandex metrika counter

Buta Airways aircraft forcedly returns from Astrakhan to Baku

  • Economics
  • Share
Buta Airways aircraft forcedly returns from Astrakhan to Baku

The pilot of the aircraft en route J2-9235, belonging to Buta Airways, has decided to return to Baku airport due to thick fog at Astrakhan airport, Buta Airways told APA-Economics.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 10:50 Baku time.

The crew is expected to head for the Astrakhan city of Russia as soon as the weather condition improves.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      