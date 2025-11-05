Curry, Moody power Warriors past Suns 118–107

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry scored 28 points, including five 3-pointers, while Moses Moody came off the bench to add 24 points with five 3s, as the Golden State Warriors built a commanding early lead and held on for a 118–107 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Devin Booker led the Suns with a season-high 38 points, making all 11 of his free throws, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Quinten Post tallied 14 points, six rebounds, and four 3-pointers for Golden State, while Brandin Podziemski added 13 points and Buddy Hield chipped in 12.

The win marked a balanced effort for a Warriors squad coming off a grueling stretch of seven games in five cities over 12 days, with another road game in Sacramento on Wednesday to complete a back-to-back.

Golden State improved to 4–0 at home, while Phoenix dropped its fourth straight road game to start the season.

Up Next:

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Warriors: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

