BYD in talks with Stellantis: Eyes underused Europe factories

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Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co Ltd is in talks with Stellantis NV and other European automakers over the possible takeover of underused production facilities in Europe.

The discussions were reported on Wednesday, citing BYD’s top international executive, and suggest the company is exploring ways to expand its manufacturing footprint outside China by utilizing existing industrial capacity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The potential move comes as several European carmakers continue to reassess production needs amid shifting demand and cost pressures in the automotive sector.

The talks are ongoing and involve multiple European manufacturers, though no final agreements have been announced.

News.Az