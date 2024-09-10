C4IR Azerbaijan and Binance explore blockchain use in national economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

C4IR Azerbaijan and Binance have discussed how blockchain technologies can be applied to the national economy.

According to C4IR Azerbaijan, the executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov held a meeting with a delegation led by Binance Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan.During the meeting, the sides discussed the Center's activities in the direction of development of the digital economy, as well as projects implemented within this direction.Furthermore, special attention was paid to the opportunities for cooperation, including coordination with universities, educational institutions, and ecosystem participants.The discussion also touched upon the application of blockchain technologies in the national economy and the organization of joint events.

News.Az