Cabinet of Ministers convenes to address implementation of order on electric vehicle promotion

Chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan convened to discuss the implementation of measures outlined in the President’s Order dated March 7, 2024, titled "On the promotion of electric vehicles”, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister provided insights into the measures outlined in the Order, progress in their implementation, and forthcoming tasks.

Reports were presented by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev.

Discussions centered on expanding the use of electric vehicles, enhancing infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, ensuring sustainable electricity supply, and refining regulatory frameworks to engage businesses in these endeavors.

In conclusion, instructions were provided to the relevant authorities based on the proposals for upcoming tasks discussed during the meeting.

