California parents charged with murder in case of missing infant

The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who has been missing for nearly two weeks, appeared briefly in a California courtroom Tuesday after being charged with the baby’s murder.

Jake Mitchell Haro, 32, and Rebecca Renee Haro, 41, were arrested at their home in Cabazon last week. Both face charges of murder and filing a false police report, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Emmanuel was reported missing on Aug. 14 after Rebecca Haro told police she had been attacked outside a retail store in Yucaipa while changing her son’s diaper, and that the baby was abducted during the assault. Authorities quickly raised doubts about her account, noting inconsistencies in her story. Despite extensive searches in Yucaipa, Cabazon, and Moreno Valley — including a freeway search with cadaver dogs and the child’s father present — Emmanuel has not been found. Officials now believe he is dead and are searching for his remains.

The parents’ first court appearance lasted less than five minutes, with bail set at $1 million each. Their arraignment is scheduled to continue on Sept. 4. Both are currently being held in separate county detention facilities without bail.

Investigators say they have interviewed multiple people connected to the case, executed several search warrants at the Haro residence, and reviewed large amounts of surveillance footage. Prior to her arrest, Rebecca Haro pleaded publicly for her son’s safe return, describing him as a “happy boy.” Jake Haro also spoke to local media at the time, urging whoever had taken the baby to “please bring him back.”

Court and law enforcement records reveal a troubling history. Jake Haro previously pleaded guilty in 2018 to willful cruelty to a child.

Authorities continue to search for Emmanuel’s remains as the case against his parents moves forward.

News.Az