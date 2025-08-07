Cambodia and Thailand agree to 13-point ceasefire plan amid border tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia and Thailand have accepted a 13-point ceasefire implementation plan aimed at easing heightened tensions along their disputed border, following last month’s deadly clashes that left dozens dead or injured.

The breakthrough was achieved during a General Border Committee meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, co-chaired by Cambodian Defense Minister Gen. Tea Seiha and Thai Defense Chief Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit. Malaysia hosted the high-level talks and acted as a mediator in the peace process, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a statement by Cambodia’s Information Ministry, the two countries have “agreed to maintain peace along the border,” with a commitment to peaceful coexistence between communities on both sides of the divide.

Earlier in the day, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed both defense ministers, commending their pledge to uphold a full ceasefire. “Both countries want Malaysia to continue facilitating peace negotiations without external involvement,” Anwar said in a post on X, referencing ASEAN, the regional bloc.

The five-day armed clashes last month marked a significant escalation in long-standing tensions over the border separating Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province. The violence reportedly began on May 28 when a Cambodian soldier was killed, triggering further hostilities that claimed civilian lives.

Anwar described the latest meeting as “meaningful,” highlighting the consensus reached to sustain dialogue and preserve the ceasefire. Observers from Malaysia, the United States, and China were also present during the talks.

Key points of agreement included no troop reinforcements or repositioning, a ban on provocative actions, protection of civilians and infrastructure and continued dialogue to manage tensions.

The leaders also discussed deploying an ASEAN Observer Team to monitor the ceasefire and support humanitarian and medical efforts in the border region.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s readiness to assist, stating, “Lasting peace is only possible through dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine friendship.” He also noted the involvement of Malaysian Defense Forces chief Gen. Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar in facilitating the agreement.

This marks the second major step towards peace since the July 28 trilateral meeting in which Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an unconditional ceasefire under Malaysia’s mediation.

