Cambodia and Thailand launch talks in Malaysia amid fragile ceasefire

Defense officials from Thailand and Cambodia began preliminary talks in Malaysia on Monday, seeking to reinforce a fragile ceasefire following five days of deadly border clashes. A high-level ministerial meeting is scheduled for Thursday, with observers from the United States, China, and Malaysia.

The ceasefire, brokered last week with international mediation, halted the worst fighting between the neighbors in over a decade, which saw artillery exchanges, airstrikes, and at least 43 deaths, displacing over 300,000 people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The upcoming General Border Committee meeting will focus on measures to sustain peace along the contested frontier.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high. Cambodia’s defense ministry accused Thailand of violating the truce by laying barbed wire and operating excavators in disputed territory. In turn, Thailand accused Cambodia of repositioning troops and reinforcing units to replace those lost in combat.

“There are reports that the Cambodian side has modified their positions and reinforced their troops in key areas... to replace personnel lost in each area,” said Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, a Thai military spokesperson.

Cambodia also demanded the release of 18 captured soldiers, calling it a priority. Thailand responded that the soldiers are being held as prisoners of war and will be released only after a “complete cessation of armed conflict, not just a ceasefire.”

The situation remains delicate as both sides walk a diplomatic tightrope between peace talks and simmering mistrust.

News.Az