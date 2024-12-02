Canada enhances border security following Trudeau-Trump talks

A Canada Border Inspection Station is pictured from the US side of the boundary in Blaine, Washington, on March 23, 2020. Photo: Jason Redmond/Reuters

Canadian officials are ramping up border security in response to concerns raised during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, according to a senior Liberal government minister who attended the talks.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and other countries over his concerns about the number of migrants and drugs coming into the US.Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Sunday they spoke with Trump and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick "about tariffs and what they would mean to the economy," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. LeBlanc stated that Canadian officials emphasized during the Mar-a-Lago meeting existing border security cooperation and that they believe the border is secure, though they did raise concerns about gun smuggling from the US."We also discussed additional measures and visible measures that we were going to put in place over the coming weeks," LeBlanc said.Canadian officials are looking to procure additional drones and police helicopters and redeploy personnel, according to LeBlanc."There's already hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars spent, but we're going to take additional measures, and I'll have more to say with the minister of finance in the coming days or weeks."LeBlanc added he and Lutnick had exchanged texts and plan to "get together again in the next few weeks to continue the conversation around the border."

News.Az