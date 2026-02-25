Canada tells OpenAI to boost safety measures
Source: Reuters
Canadian ministers told OpenAI that if it did not quickly boost its safety protocols in the wake of a recent school shooting, Ottawa would effect the change through legislation, a top official said on Wednesday.
Ottawa summoned OpenAI's safety team for talks on Tuesday after the ChatGPT maker said it had not contacted police about an account that it banned belonging to an alleged mass shooter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, is suspected of killing eight people on February 10 before taking her own life in a small town in British Columbia.
By Faig Mahmudov