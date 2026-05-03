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Life
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The global artificial intelligence industry is entering a new and unprecedented phase as technology giants, startup laboratories, governments, and investors pour hundreds of billions of dollars into what many experts describe as the most important technological race of the 21st century.09 May 2026-22:01
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Pisces natives are being encouraged to reconnect with their inner desires on May 3, 2026, as today’s horoscope highlights the importance of balancing responsibility with joy. The urge to break free from routine and simply enjoy the moment is not something to ignore—it is a signal that emotional needs require attention.04 May 2026-09:46
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One of America's most popular scientists has revealed what happens after we die - and why it led him to choose a burial over being cremated.01 May 2026-11:11
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Five individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Bahrain for allegedly plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” in coordination with Iran.28 Apr 2026-15:20
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This year marks 40 years since the Chornobyl disaster on 26 April 1986.26 Apr 2026-08:53
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a date factory is to be built to support malnourished children.24 Apr 2026-17:03
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Astronomers have identified a fascinating new lead in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, focusing on the discovery of "suspiciously similar" planets orbiting the same stars.20 Apr 2026-10:15
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A rare life jacket recovered from the wreckage of the Titanic has been sold for a staggering amount at a specialized auction, highlighting the enduring fascination with the 1912 maritime disaster.19 Apr 2026-16:29
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A Florida woman rushed to rescue a struggling swimmer, only to later find out that he is a double homicide suspect on the run.07 Apr 2026-16:50
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Taylor Swift has surprised fans with the release of a new music video paying tribute to the legendary Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, blending music with classic cinema in a nostalgic visual homage.31 Mar 2026-22:36
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