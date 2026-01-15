Canadian PM Carney begins China trip, 1st since 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for an official visit to China, which will continue through Saturday.

This marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister in eight years, News.Az reprots, citing Chinese media.

Speaking on the visit, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing hopes to use the occasion to strengthen dialogue and communication, enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences, address each other’s concerns, and build on the improving momentum in China-Canada relations to deliver greater benefits for both peoples.

News.Az