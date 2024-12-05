Canadian police shoot dead stabbing suspect in downtown Vancouver - VIDEO

Vancouver police on the scene of what they were calling 'a violent incident' near Robson and Hamilton streets on Wednesday. Photo: Ben Nelms/CBC

Vancouver police shot and killed a man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday after he stabbed one person and injured another, a VPD spokesperson told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

Police said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.Witnesses told The Canadian Press he used the weapon to stab people across the street at a 7-Eleven store close to the Vancouver Central Public Library.Onlookers told CBC News shots were fired near the 7-Eleven.Const. Tania Visintin said police shot a suspect who stabbed one person in the hand while another person suffered facial injuries. Visintin said police and first responders administered first aid before the man was taken to hospital, where he died.Visintin said the victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.Kylie Noel, who was working at the Original Joe's restaurant at Robson and Hamilton streets on Wednesday, told The Canadian Press a man came into the restaurant and stood by its door, opened a laptop computer and "demanded a glass of water."Noel said she refused and went back to tell kitchen staff that the man was refusing to leave.She said he had left by the time other workers came out, but Noel then saw him outside with a bottle of alcohol she believed was stolen from the restaurant, which she later confirmed by watching security camera footage.When Noel returned to the restaurant's main floor, the man was again behind the bar, and Noel ran back down to tell her colleagues in the kitchen."One of the kitchen guys came out, asked if he could help him, and the guy grabbed the knife and asked him if he wanted to die," Noel saidHer co-worker then told her to call police. She said she ran into a neighbouring hotel lobby and stayed on the phone with police as she described the man.

