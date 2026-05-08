Candlelight vigils held across Australia after death of 5-year-old girl - VIDEO

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Candlelight vigils were held across Australia to honour a 5-year-old girl whose death has deeply shaken communities nationwide.

The gatherings took place in multiple cities, where mourners lit candles and laid flowers in remembrance of the child, whose case has prompted widespread grief and public attention, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The girl was found dead last week after being reported missing near Alice Springs. A man has been charged with murder in connection with her death, according to police.

The tragedy has also triggered unrest in parts of the community, with tensions rising following the arrest and investigation.

Candlelight vigils, often held to remember the dead and show solidarity in moments of public tragedy, brought together hundreds of people in acts of mourning and support across the country.

News.Az