Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in historic undisputed title showdown

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off onstage during a press conference before their super middleweight world title bout in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: AP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight crown in Las Vegas on Saturday against Terence Crawford, who is seeking to make history.

Crawford, already a four-division champion, is moving up two weight classes in an attempt to become the first male boxer to hold undisputed titles in three different divisions, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Unbeaten with a record of 41-0 with 31 knockouts, Crawford previously claimed all four belts on offer at super lightweight and welterweight.

But the 37-year-old American will step into the ring at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, an underdog against Mexican great Alvarez.

Alvarez, who owns a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts, is also a four-division champ and the only fighter to claim a four-belt undisputed title at super middleweight -- first in 2021 and again in May when he beat IBF champion William Scull by a unanimous points decision in Riyadh.

Although Crawford is actually a hair taller than Alvarez with a longer reach, the Mexican superstar's weight advantage is expected by many to be decisive, even though Crawford has visibly bulked up for the encounter.

The bout is being promoted by Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, which inked Alvarez to a four-fight deal that made him the latest in a growing list of boxers to flock to the kingdom for mega paydays.

Riyadh Season has teamed with UFC mastermind Dana White to promote the fight that will be streamed globally by Netflix.

"This fight for me is one of the biggest fights in my career," Alvarez said Thursday night at a press conference attended by thousands of fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After nearly four years without a knockout win, Alvarez said he is looking for a decisive victory.

"I'll give it everything I have, and if the knockout comes, good," he said. "If not, I'm going to show why I'm the best.

Questions abound as to whether even a muscled-up Crawford will be able to hurt Alvarez.

The Mexican champion has looked a step slower in recent fights, but his counter-punching prowess could be dangerous if Crawford feels compelled to press the action.

Crawford said he wasn't concerned.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "I'm ready to go. Shock the world."

Crawford has embraced his underdog status, making a point of calling out his critics throughout the build-up to the fight.

"I think people are underestimating everything about me," he said. "From what everybody says, I haven't fought anybody.

"It's been a long time coming, it's been long overdue," added Crawford of the spotlight on him this week.

"And come Saturday, I'm going to show the world what they've been missing out on."

Crawford is also ready for a pro-Alvarez crowd in Las Vegas the weekend before the Mexican Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

One thing Crawford did not appear concerned about was the suggestion that popped up on social media this week that he is battling a shoulder injury.

He mocked the rumors when speaking to reporters.

"My shoulder is messed up, everyone," he said in response to a question about the rumors. "But don't tell Canelo.

News.Az