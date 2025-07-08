Canva down: Users unable to access app

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canva, the widely-used online platform for photo and video editing, encountered a significant service disruption on Tuesday, July 8.

Numerous users turned to social media to report problems related to logging into their accounts and retrieving saved projects, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to data from Downdetector, there hasn’t been a large volume of outage reports from users in India. However, the platform indicates that 64% of the reported issues are linked to Canva’s web version, while just 9% of users are experiencing problems with the mobile app. The disruption appears to have impacted users in the U.S. more significantly, with over 600 reports of service interruptions from the region.

The latest service disruption has significantly impacted users’ ability to use Canva’s features. A large number of users reported difficulties signing into their accounts or retrieving stored designs across both the web platform and mobile application. Additionally, several users mentioned encountering server connectivity problems, adding to the frustration with the platform’s functionality.

On June 21, Canva suffered a significant service disruption, leaving thousands of users unable to log in or open their ongoing projects. The majority of complaints centered around the website, though a portion of users also noted problems with the mobile app. This marks the second time within a month that the platform has encountered such an outage.

