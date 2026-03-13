Binali Yıldırım: Middle Corridor is key link between Europe and Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Middle Corridor is emerging as a safe and reliable transport route connecting Europe and Asia, according to Binali Yıldırım, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Speaking at the 13th Global Baku Forum on Friday, Yıldırım highlighted the strategic importance of the corridor during a panel discussion titled “Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway,”, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"For centuries, the corridor known as the Silk Road united cultures and created great opportunities for Europe. Today, the Middle Corridor is regarded as a safe and reliable transport route between Europe and Asia. The Zangazur Corridor is also part of it. This project will further expand the use of the Middle Corridor. Its development ensures stability and security in the region."

