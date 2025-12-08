Car bomb near Michoacan police HQ kills five

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people were killed and three others injured after a car bomb exploded outside a police headquarters in Mexico’s western state of Michoacan on Saturday.

The blast occurred in front of the police station in the coastal city of Coahuayana. The state prosecutor’s office confirmed that three of the victims were local police officers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Michoacan has long struggled with high levels of violence linked to powerful drug trafficking groups, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Car bomb attacks are relatively rare in Mexico, but this incident follows a similar explosion in neighboring Guanajuato state in October that left several people injured.

News.Az