Car plunges into canal in Beylagan, injuries reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger car plunged into a water canal in Beylagan’s Allahyarli village on Wednesday, leaving several people injured, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry said the “112” hotline received a report that a vehicle involved in a traffic accident had trapped passengers inside and required urgent assistance, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Rescue units from the State Fire Protection Service were dispatched to the scene. Initial assessment showed that a Lada sedan had lost control and fallen into the canal, leaving occupants unable to exit the vehicle.

Firefighters carried out an emergency rescue, freeing four people — including two children — who were then handed over to ambulance crews for medical care.

News.Az