Colombia protests Trump remarks against President Petro

Colombia has lodged a formal protest with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump made remarks accusing Colombian President Gustavo Petro of involvement in drug trafficking.

Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio said on Tuesday that Colombia had sent a diplomatic letter rejecting what she described as “insults and threats” against its head of state. She added that she would meet U.S. Charge d’Affaires John McNamara to formally present the protest note, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“President Petro is the democratically elected leader of our country,” Villavicencio said. “An offence against the president is an offence against Colombia and shows disregard for our democratic processes.”

Her comments followed statements by Trump, who warned of possible action against Colombia and described the country as being run by a “sick man.” Trump alleged, without providing evidence, that Petro was involved in producing and selling cocaine to the United States, and suggested the Colombian leader would not remain in office for long.

President Petro has strongly denied the accusations, saying he has never been involved in drug trafficking.

The diplomatic exchange adds tension to relations between the two countries, with Colombian officials emphasizing respect for sovereignty and democratic legitimacy.

