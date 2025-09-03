Cardano price prediction: Once ADA price hits $1.40 expect a surge to $5 claims expert as $RTX set for gold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardano has crept back into focus as traders map out a clean “if-this-then-that” setup into Q4.

Price is grinding higher on improving sentiment and some technicians argue that a decisive break above $1.40 could open a fast lane toward the mid-single digits. At the same time, Remittix (RTX) keeps winning mindshare with product-led milestones and fresh exchange access.

ADA: the $1.40 trigger that could unlock a $5 race

ADA is changing hands in the high-$0.80s to low-$0.90s region, with buyers defending recent higher lows. The near-term cardano price prediction from several desks is straightforward: keep stair-stepping toward $1.10–$1.20, then attempt a decisive flip of the $1.40 area that capped prior rallies. If that level holds as support, momentum screens improve quickly.

A number of analysts have sketched that path publicly. A widely shared post frames 2025 as ADA’s first real shot at clearing $1.40, arguing that a confirmed break can extend the runway toward $5 as cycle strength builds. Another analyst echoed the $5 endpoint this cycle, telling holders not to exit early if the breakout materializes.

Shorter-term, a CMC community readout still flags $0.95–$1.00 as the first checkpoint before bigger claims can stick. Together, those views make the case that structure, not just vibes drives the bull argument from here.

Remittix (RTX): the payments narrative with real dates and real rails

RTX pitches something simple, sends value across chains and lands it in the real world with low, transparent costs. On the site’s buy panel, Remittix shows a live token price of $0.0987 with well over 623M tokens sold and the team has already confirmed its first centralized exchange: BitMart. Even better, the “next CEX reveal at $22M raised” is printed on the site, giving investors a visible milestone to track.

Why RTX keeps topping shortlists right now

Listing tailwind: BitMart has publicly confirmed an RTX listing, improving discovery and day-one liquidity.

BitMart has publicly confirmed an RTX listing, improving discovery and day-one liquidity. Next catalyst locked: the site banners state a next CEX reveal at $22M progress you can watch in real time.

the site banners state a next CEX reveal at $22M progress you can watch in real time. Dated shipping: wallet beta goes live September 15, 2025 with multi-chain connectivity (ETH and SOL from day one).

wallet beta goes live September 15, 2025 with multi-chain connectivity (ETH and SOL from day one). Built for usage: crypto-to-bank payouts aimed at 30+ countries with low fees and clear FX.

crypto-to-bank payouts aimed at 30+ countries with low fees and clear FX. Growing coverage: analyst roundups and news desks consistently highlight RTX among the best new utility plays of 2025.

Put simply, Remittix marries under-$1 entry with near-term product deliveries and expanding distribution. That package is why many “higher ROI” hunters are rotating a sleeve toward RTX while they let ADA prove the $1.40 flip.

What turns this from map to move

If ADA climbs into and holds above $1.40, the momentum case toward $5 firms up; lose the level and the market likely re-ranges while traders wait for the next catalyst. Remittix, by contrast, is less tied to ADA’s exact path and more to shipping: BitMart listing, wallet beta day and the next CEX milestone at $22M. For diversified upside, the pairing makes sense ADA for the big-cap breakout, RTX for usage-led compounding.

