Cardano price weakens further as traders shift toward new crypto coins tipped as the best altcoins with 1000x potential

Cardano’s price has struggled to build momentum, much like Bitcoin.

And while both remain backed by strong, loyal communities, many investors are shifting focus toward newer projects that promise not only growth but also steady passive income.

In a market full of overhyped launches, the next cryptos to explode include Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), MaxiDoge ($MAXI), PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), Token6900 ($T6900), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and Best Wallet ($BEST)

Let’s break down why the following ICOs might be the best altcoins to buy right now.

Bitcoin Hyper – Revolutionary meme coin launches first Bitcoin Layer 2 network

Seen by many as the best altcoin to buy right now, Bitcoin Hyper positions Bitcoin for everyday use with a Layer 2 that runs the Solana VM. It uses zk-rollups and a canonical bridge to settle batches on Bitcoin while it keeps fees low and throughput high.

The team opened its presale on May 14, 2025, and has raised more than $13.5 million so far. Investors can stake HYPER tokens for up to 80% APY.

You can buy with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a card via Best Wallet. This approach seems to work, as the consistent daily funding shows strong investor confidence in Bitcoin Hyper's vision to unlock Bitcoin's full potential.

Maxi Doge – Meme presale hits $1.7 million with an innovative 1,000x leverage trading narrative

Maxi Doge is a prime example of new cryptocurrency coins that may experience increased trading as investors shift away from blue-chip cryptos due to the decline in Cardano’s price.

The project pushes the boundaries of crypto risk with its plans to integrate 1,000x leverage trading directly into the meme coin ecosystem.

After two months of presale, $MAXI has raised $1.7 million with tokens currently priced at $0.0002555. Famous crypto influencers are even calling it the next Dogecoin.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Virtual mining platform makes crypto mining accessible to everyone

PepeNode is another one of those early tokens tipped for massive ROI. The project transforms traditional mining into a gamified experience where users build digital mining operations through an interactive dashboard – no hardware required.

PepeNode is digging deep! ⛏



500k Raised! pic.twitter.com/nCIzAESZHb — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) August 30, 2025

The project burns 70% of tokens used for upgrades, which creates natural scarcity as more users expand their mining operations. Players can deploy nodes, upgrade facilities, and compete on leaderboards right from the presale phase.

It’s safe to say that PepeNode is one of the few meme coin projects that delivers this much functionality even before its official launch.

Wall Street Pepe – Trading alpha powerhouse expands to Solana after $73m presale fundraiser

If you’re on the hunt for solid digital currencies that are gaining strong momentum, you can’t go wrong with Wall Street Pepe.

Wall Street Pepe raised over $73 million in presale and now has over 1,300 traders in its Wepe Army trading community – an exclusive group where $WEPE holders access alpha calls and trading signals that help them spot profitable trades before the crowd.

The team just launched on Solana alongside their existing Ethereum presence, which opens the project to Solana's massive meme coin trading community. This multichain approach should boost trading volume and attract new members to the alpha group.

TOKEN6900 – One of the best altcoins hits DEX after $3.6M presale

Next in line on our list is TOKEN6900, a brand new crypto project that attracted investors thanks to its no-nonsense approach – and it just went live today!

The project embraces total absurdity with its "Peak Brain Rot Theory" – the idea that tokens can reach billion-dollar valuations without any utility whatsoever. The project draws from early 2000s internet culture and delivers exactly what it promises: nothing except pure speculation and meme energy.

Snorter token – Solana trading bot packaged as a meme coin

Snorter Token delivers a comprehensive trading bot that runs entirely through Telegram, so you can execute trades, set limits, and monitor positions without ever leaving the chat app.

$SNORT holders unlock the bot's full capabilities: automatic honeypot detection blocks scam tokens before you lose money, the sniper function catches new launches within milliseconds of liquidity, and copy trading mirrors successful wallets in real-time.

Best Wallet – Blockchain wallet with support for 60+ networks

The last one on our list of best altcoins to buy as Cardano’s price drops is Best Wallet.

The $BEST token presale has raised over $15 million, and it's no surprise why. Token holders pay lower fees, earn higher staking rewards, and receive priority access to new presales before they go public. Additionally, they're launching a crypto debit card that can be used for real-world purchases.

Cardano’s price dip moves traders towards cheap crypto coins

Cardano’s price drop is a good indicator that we’ll see more traders moving towards the alt market. However, it’s essential to exercise caution when dealing with these assets. Historically, it’s been the one place with the most scams.

That’s why we did the hard digging for you and identified these 7 cheap crypto coins to buy. But don’t wait for too long, head to their official websites, and buy your first bag of the best altcoins in 2025!

News.Az