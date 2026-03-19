US considers sending thousands of troops to Middle East

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The administration of President Donald Trump is considering deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as the US prepares potential next steps in its ongoing war with Iran, according to US officials and sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The possible deployments would expand military options for Washington as the conflict enters its third week, though they could also deepen US involvement in a foreign war—something Trump had previously pledged to avoid.

Among the options under discussion is securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route. This mission would primarily rely on air and naval forces, but could also involve deploying US troops along Iran’s coastline, according to sources.

Officials have also considered sending ground forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles about 90 percent of the country’s oil exports. However, one US official described such an operation as highly risky, noting Iran’s ability to target the island with missiles and drones.

Kharg Island was struck in recent US attacks, though Iranian authorities said exports continued without disruption and no casualties were reported.

Trump has since threatened further strikes on the island and called on allies to deploy naval forces to secure the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran signaled it would intensify its response.

News.Az