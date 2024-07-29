Cargo movement via Middle Corridor soars by 65% in six months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cargo movement via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, jumped by 65% to 2.1 million tons in the first six months of 2024.

This announcement was made by the Kazakh prime minister’s press service, News.Az reports.According to the press service, Kazakhstan passed the 2024/28 comprehensive maritime infrastructure development plan providing for establishment of a major maritime transport and logistics cluster at Aktau and Kuryk ports in a step to increase container capacity, promote cargo terminal and international transport logistics, as well as reduce administrative barriers.Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev said that this year, the volume of transportation through TITR is planned to reach 4.2 million tons.In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation by TITR increased by 65% compared to 2022 and amounted to 2.7 million tons.The Middle Corridor runs via China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye extending to European countries. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line is a part of the corridor.

News.Az