Carlos Alcaraz suffers injury scare at Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz needed on-court treatment after sustaining an injury during his opening match at the Japan Open.

The world's top-ranked player appeared to roll his ankle while returning the ball against Sebastian Baez, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It took place during the fifth game of the match, with the scores level at two games each.

Once the point had concluded, Alcaraz fell to the ground in pain and required immediate treatment. A medic rushed on to assess the damage and began to work on his left ankle. After a few minutes, the young Spaniard climbed to his feet and hobbled over to his chair to have his ankle strapped up with tape.

Naomi Broady, who was on punditry duties for Sky Sports, said: "This is just an underlay of tape to protect his skin from the hard, sticky tape which is going to be put on to create a bit of structure. "It's very restrictive and physios often suggest that you come in before practice if you feel you need tape, just to get used to it. He is going to feel pretty restricted for the first couple of games. "It will be the first few points that are just going to offer him support so that he isn't able to roll that ankle outwards, which is seemingly what he did as he went after that short ball. It's an impressive amount of tape. It's some job.

