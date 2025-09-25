Yandex metrika counter

Carlos Alcaraz suffers injury scare at Japan Open

Photo: Sky Sports

Carlos Alcaraz needed on-court treatment after sustaining an injury during his opening match at the Japan Open.

The world's top-ranked player appeared to roll his ankle while returning the ball against Sebastian Baez, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It took place during the fifth game of the match, with the scores level at two games each.

Once the point had concluded, Alcaraz fell to the ground in pain and required immediate treatment. A medic rushed on to assess the damage and began to work on his left ankle. After a few minutes, the young Spaniard climbed to his feet and hobbled over to his chair to have his ankle strapped up with tape.


