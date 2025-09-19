Carney highlights Canada’s complementary role with US, Mexico ahead of trade pact review

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized Thursday that Canada, the United States, and Mexico complement each other as the three nations prepare to review their trilateral trade pact.

Carney’s remarks followed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at strengthening economic, security, and environmental cooperation between Canada and Mexico, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The agreement, signed in Mexico City, addresses a series of tariffs imposed by the US on Canadian goods earlier this year, which prompted retaliatory measures from Canada.

“North America is the economic envy of the world, the most competitive economic region globally, and part of the reason is the cooperation between Canada, Mexico, and the United States. We complement the United States. We make them stronger. We are all stronger together,” Carney said.

While Mexico has largely avoided US tariffs, Canadian trade has been significantly affected by the volatile trade policies of the Trump administration.

“At this hinge moment, Canada is deepening our relationships with our longstanding partners—partners that share our values and aspire to a better, fairer, and more sustainable world. Mexico is central to those missions,” Carney added.

Carney stressed that the new deal complements the existing United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and is expected to further reinforce the economic ties among the three countries.

Looking ahead, Carney highlighted the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the US. He called it a historic opportunity to showcase the principles, diversity, and shared values of North America, with 48 nations competing across 16 cities.

“This will be the biggest tournament in history, projected to add $2 billion to the Canadian economy,” he said.

News.Az